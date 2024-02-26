Erweiterte Funktionen



25.02.24 22:31
Das Instrument EQN2 US29444U7000 EQUINIX INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.02.2024 The instrument EQN2 US29444U7000 EQUINIX INC. DL-,001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.02.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
882,29 $ 881,62 $ 0,67 $ +0,08% 23.02./23:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US29444U7000 A14M21 885,25 $ 662,51 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		815,00 € +0,07%  23.02.24
München 811,20 € +1,88%  23.02.24
Berlin 811,20 € +1,88%  23.02.24
Stuttgart 811,00 € +1,86%  23.02.24
Frankfurt 810,00 € +1,55%  23.02.24
Hannover 810,00 € +1,40%  23.02.24
AMEX 885,50 $ +1,28%  23.02.24
Düsseldorf 814,20 € +0,62%  23.02.24
NYSE 882,46 $ +0,12%  23.02.24
Nasdaq 882,29 $ +0,08%  23.02.24
  = Realtime
