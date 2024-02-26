Erweiterte Funktionen
Equinix - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.02.2024 - US29444U7000
25.02.24 22:31
Das Instrument EQN2 US29444U7000 EQUINIX INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.02.2024 The instrument EQN2 US29444U7000 EQUINIX INC. DL-,001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.02.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|882,29 $
|881,62 $
|0,67 $
|+0,08%
|23.02./23:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29444U7000
|A14M21
|885,25 $
|662,51 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|815,00 €
|+0,07%
|23.02.24
|München
|811,20 €
|+1,88%
|23.02.24
|Berlin
|811,20 €
|+1,88%
|23.02.24
|Stuttgart
|811,00 €
|+1,86%
|23.02.24
|Frankfurt
|810,00 €
|+1,55%
|23.02.24
|Hannover
|810,00 €
|+1,40%
|23.02.24
|AMEX
|885,50 $
|+1,28%
|23.02.24
|Düsseldorf
|814,20 €
|+0,62%
|23.02.24
|NYSE
|882,46 $
|+0,12%
|23.02.24
|Nasdaq
|882,29 $
|+0,08%
|23.02.24
= Realtime
