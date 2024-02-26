Erweiterte Funktionen



Cathay General Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.02.2024 - US1491501045




25.02.24 22:31
Das Instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.02.2024 The instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.02.2024

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,45 $ 39,22 $ 0,23 $ +0,59% 23.02./23:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1491501045 923184 45,67 $ 27,76 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 39,45 $ +0,59%  23.02.24
NYSE 39,03 $ +0,10%  23.02.24
AMEX 39,27 $ 0,00%  22.02.24
Frankfurt 36,00 € -0,55%  23.02.24
Berlin 36,00 € -0,55%  23.02.24
  = Realtime
