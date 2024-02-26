Erweiterte Funktionen
Cathay General Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.02.2024 - US1491501045
25.02.24 22:31
Das Instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.02.2024 The instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 26.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.02.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,45 $
|39,22 $
|0,23 $
|+0,59%
|23.02./23:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1491501045
|923184
|45,67 $
|27,76 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
