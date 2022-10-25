Erweiterte Funktionen



Growthpoint Properities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.10.2022 - ZAE000179420




25.10.22 00:25
Das Instrument G5JA ZAE000179420 GROWTHPOINT PPTYS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.10.2022 The instrument G5JA ZAE000179420 GROWTHPOINT PPTYS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,725 € 0,735 € -0,01 € -1,36% 24.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ZAE000179420 A1W3J7 0,94 € 0,66 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,71 € 0,00%  24.10.22
Berlin 0,725 € -1,36%  24.10.22
Stuttgart 0,685 € -1,44%  24.10.22
Frankfurt 0,715 € -2,72%  24.10.22
  = Realtime
