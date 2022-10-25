Erweiterte Funktionen
Growthpoint Properities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.10.2022 - ZAE000179420
25.10.22 00:25
Das Instrument G5JA ZAE000179420 GROWTHPOINT PPTYS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.10.2022 The instrument G5JA ZAE000179420 GROWTHPOINT PPTYS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,725 €
|0,735 €
|-0,01 €
|-1,36%
|24.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ZAE000179420
|A1W3J7
|0,94 €
|0,66 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
