Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.10.2022 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
47,20 $ 47,20 $ -   $ 0,00% 26.10./01:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 64,72 $ 43,74 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		47,045 € -0,74%  25.10.22
Berlin 47,37 € +1,62%  25.10.22
Stuttgart 47,35 € +1,41%  25.10.22
Frankfurt 47,345 € +1,38%  25.10.22
Hamburg 47,39 € +1,38%  25.10.22
Hannover 47,39 € +1,38%  25.10.22
AMEX 47,175 $ +0,95%  25.10.22
NYSE 47,185 $ +0,83%  25.10.22
München 47,10 € +0,74%  25.10.22
Nasdaq 47,20 $ 0,00%  25.10.22
Xetra 46,905 € -0,59%  25.10.22
Düsseldorf 47,16 € -0,67%  25.10.22
  = Realtime
