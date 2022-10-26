Erweiterte Funktionen
Fastenal - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.10.2022 - US3119001044
26.10.22 00:13
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.10.2022 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2022
Finanztrends Video zu Fastenal
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|47,20 $
|47,20 $
|- $
|0,00%
|26.10./01:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|64,72 $
|43,74 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|47,045 €
|-0,74%
|25.10.22
|Berlin
|47,37 €
|+1,62%
|25.10.22
|Stuttgart
|47,35 €
|+1,41%
|25.10.22
|Frankfurt
|47,345 €
|+1,38%
|25.10.22
|Hamburg
|47,39 €
|+1,38%
|25.10.22
|Hannover
|47,39 €
|+1,38%
|25.10.22
|AMEX
|47,175 $
|+0,95%
|25.10.22
|NYSE
|47,185 $
|+0,83%
|25.10.22
|München
|47,10 €
|+0,74%
|25.10.22
|Nasdaq
|47,20 $
|0,00%
|25.10.22
|Xetra
|46,905 €
|-0,59%
|25.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|47,16 €
|-0,67%
|25.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|32
|Fastenal
|19.10.22
|5
|Fastenal-DAS Durchbruchunterne.
|25.07.12