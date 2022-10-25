Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.10.2022 The instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
44,20 $ 44,20 $ -   $ 0,00% 24.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2017231034 855786 46,66 $ 30,59 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		45,00 € +0,90%  24.10.22
Stuttgart 43,80 € +1,39%  24.10.22
Düsseldorf 44,80 € +1,36%  24.10.22
Berlin 43,60 € +0,93%  24.10.22
München 43,80 € +0,92%  24.10.22
AMEX 44,28 $ +0,84%  24.10.22
Nasdaq 44,23 $ +0,75%  24.10.22
Frankfurt 43,80 € 0,00%  24.10.22
NYSE 44,20 $ 0,00%  01:00
Xetra 44,80 € -0,44%  24.10.22
  = Realtime
