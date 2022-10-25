Erweiterte Funktionen
Commercial Metals Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.10.2022 - US2017231034
25.10.22 00:25
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.10.2022 The instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|44,20 $
|44,20 $
|- $
|0,00%
|24.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2017231034
|855786
|46,66 $
|30,59 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|45,00 €
|+0,90%
|24.10.22
|Stuttgart
|43,80 €
|+1,39%
|24.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|44,80 €
|+1,36%
|24.10.22
|Berlin
|43,60 €
|+0,93%
|24.10.22
|München
|43,80 €
|+0,92%
|24.10.22
|AMEX
|44,28 $
|+0,84%
|24.10.22
|Nasdaq
|44,23 $
|+0,75%
|24.10.22
|Frankfurt
|43,80 €
|0,00%
|24.10.22
|NYSE
|44,20 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Xetra
|44,80 €
|-0,44%
|24.10.22
Aktuell
