Mercer International - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.09.2023 - US5880561015
24.09.23 21:34
Das Instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.09.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.09.2023 The instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.09.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.09.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,31 $
|8,435 $
|-0,125 $
|-1,48%
|22.09./22:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5880561015
|985284
|14,95 $
|7,39 $
= Realtime
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
