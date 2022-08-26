Erweiterte Funktionen



26.08.22 00:08
Das Instrument LS2 US50216C1080 LSI INDUSTRIES INC. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.08.2022 The instrument LS2 US50216C1080 LSI INDUSTRIES INC. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.08.2022

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,24 $ 8,09 $ 0,15 $ +1,85% 25.08./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US50216C1080 919518 8,50 $ 5,45 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
AMEX 8,22 $ +11,23%  25.08.22
Frankfurt 7,95 € +3,92%  25.08.22
Stuttgart 8,05 € +3,87%  25.08.22
NYSE 8,21 $ +2,75%  25.08.22
Nasdaq 8,24 $ +1,85%  25.08.22
  = Realtime
