Newcrest Mining - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.08.2022 - AU000000NCM7
26.08.22 00:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument NMA AU000000NCM7 NEWCREST MNG LTD EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.08.2022 The instrument NMA AU000000NCM7 NEWCREST MNG LTD EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,16 $
|12,81 $
|0,35 $
|+2,73%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000NCM7
|873365
|21,40 $
|12,19 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|13,108 €
|+1,27%
|25.08.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|13,16 $
|+2,73%
|25.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|13,08 €
|+2,52%
|25.08.22
|Stuttgart
|12,996 €
|+1,53%
|25.08.22
|Frankfurt
|12,952 €
|+0,25%
|25.08.22
|Hamburg
|12,89 €
|+0,12%
|25.08.22
|München
|12,874 €
|0,00%
|25.08.22
|Berlin
|12,82 €
|-0,42%
|25.08.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
