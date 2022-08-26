Erweiterte Funktionen

Newcrest Mining - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.08.2022 - AU000000NCM7




26.08.22 00:08
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument NMA AU000000NCM7 NEWCREST MNG LTD EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.08.2022 The instrument NMA AU000000NCM7 NEWCREST MNG LTD EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,16 $ 12,81 $ 0,35 $ +2,73% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000NCM7 873365 21,40 $ 12,19 $
Tradegate (RT) 		13,108 € +1,27%  25.08.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 13,16 $ +2,73%  25.08.22
Düsseldorf 13,08 € +2,52%  25.08.22
Stuttgart 12,996 € +1,53%  25.08.22
Frankfurt 12,952 € +0,25%  25.08.22
Hamburg 12,89 € +0,12%  25.08.22
München 12,874 € 0,00%  25.08.22
Berlin 12,82 € -0,42%  25.08.22
