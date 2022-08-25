Erweiterte Funktionen
Lendlease Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.08.2022 - AU000000LLC3
24.08.22 23:51
Das Instrument LLC AU000000LLC3 LENDLEASE GROUP STAPL.SEC EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.08.2022 The instrument LLC AU000000LLC3 LENDLEASE GROUP STAPL.SEC EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.08.2022
