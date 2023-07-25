Erweiterte Funktionen
Fastenal - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.07.2023 - US3119001044
24.07.23 23:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.07.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.07.2023 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.07.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.07.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|58,42 $
|58,14 $
|0,28 $
|+0,48%
|25.07./01:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|59,40 $
|43,74 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|52,85 €
|+1,13%
|24.07.23
|Stuttgart
|52,76 €
|+0,74%
|24.07.23
|NYSE
|58,42 $
|+0,49%
|24.07.23
|Nasdaq
|58,42 $
|+0,48%
|24.07.23
|Hamburg
|52,17 €
|+0,46%
|24.07.23
|Hannover
|52,17 €
|+0,46%
|24.07.23
|Düsseldorf
|52,50 €
|+0,44%
|24.07.23
|München
|52,15 €
|+0,42%
|24.07.23
|Frankfurt
|52,14 €
|+0,39%
|24.07.23
|AMEX
|58,335 $
|+0,27%
|24.07.23
|Berlin
|52,11 €
|+0,19%
|24.07.23
|Xetra
|52,22 €
|-0,42%
|24.07.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|35
|Fastenal
|13.07.23
|5
|Fastenal-DAS Durchbruchunterne.
|25.07.12