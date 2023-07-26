Erweiterte Funktionen

Singapore Post - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.07.2023 - SG1N89910219




26.07.23 00:01
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SGR SG1N89910219 SINGAPORE POST SD-,05 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.07.2023 The instrument SGR SG1N89910219 SINGAPORE POST SD-,05 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.07.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,316 € 0,342 € -0,026 € -7,60% 25.07./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SG1N89910219 481972 0,47 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,316 € -7,60%  03.07.23
Düsseldorf 0,328 € +0,61%  25.07.23
München 0,332 € 0,00%  25.07.23
Stuttgart 0,328 € 0,00%  25.07.23
Berlin 0,33 € -0,60%  25.07.23
Frankfurt 0,324 € -0,61%  25.07.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,3364 $ -1,52%  21.06.23
  = Realtime
