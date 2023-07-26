Erweiterte Funktionen
Singapore Post - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.07.2023 - SG1N89910219
26.07.23 00:01
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SGR SG1N89910219 SINGAPORE POST SD-,05 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.07.2023 The instrument SGR SG1N89910219 SINGAPORE POST SD-,05 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.07.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,316 €
|0,342 €
|-0,026 €
|-7,60%
|25.07./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG1N89910219
|481972
|0,47 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,316 €
|-7,60%
|03.07.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,328 €
|+0,61%
|25.07.23
|München
|0,332 €
|0,00%
|25.07.23
|Stuttgart
|0,328 €
|0,00%
|25.07.23
|Berlin
|0,33 €
|-0,60%
|25.07.23
|Frankfurt
|0,324 €
|-0,61%
|25.07.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,3364 $
|-1,52%
|21.06.23
