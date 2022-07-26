Erweiterte Funktionen
Fastenal - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.07.2022 - US3119001044
25.07.22 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.07.2022 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.07.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|48,23 $
|48,46 $
|-0,23 $
|-0,47%
|26.07./00:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|64,72 $
|45,69 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|47,18 €
|-0,59%
|25.07.22
|München
|47,525 €
|-0,28%
|25.07.22
|AMEX
|48,25 $
|-0,39%
|25.07.22
|NYSE
|48,24 $
|-0,47%
|25.07.22
|Nasdaq
|48,23 $
|-0,47%
|25.07.22
|Hamburg
|47,40 €
|-0,61%
|25.07.22
|Hannover
|47,40 €
|-0,61%
|25.07.22
|Berlin
|47,395 €
|-0,62%
|25.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|46,995 €
|-1,06%
|25.07.22
|Frankfurt
|47,07 €
|-1,27%
|25.07.22
|Xetra
|47,305 €
|-1,39%
|25.07.22
|Stuttgart
|46,815 €
|-2,27%
|25.07.22
= Realtime
