25.05.23 00:08
Das Instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.05.2023 The instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
218,49 $ 218,49 $ -   $ 0,00% 25.05./01:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8923561067 889826 250,84 $ 166,49 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		203,80 € +0,39%  24.05.23
Düsseldorf 202,80 € +0,30%  24.05.23
Nasdaq 218,49 $ 0,00%  24.05.23
AMEX 218,48 $ -0,13%  24.05.23
NYSE 218,48 $ -0,21%  24.05.23
Stuttgart 202,20 € -0,39%  24.05.23
Xetra 203,00 € -1,26%  24.05.23
Frankfurt 202,40 € -1,27%  24.05.23
Hamburg 201,20 € -1,76%  24.05.23
Hannover 201,20 € -1,76%  24.05.23
München 204,20 € -1,83%  24.05.23
Berlin 201,00 € -1,86%  24.05.23
