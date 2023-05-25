Erweiterte Funktionen
Tractor Supply Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.05.2023 - US8923561067
25.05.23 00:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.05.2023 The instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.05.2023
Finanztrends Video zu Tractor Supply Company
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|218,49 $
|218,49 $
|- $
|0,00%
|25.05./01:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8923561067
|889826
|250,84 $
|166,49 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|203,80 €
|+0,39%
|24.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|202,80 €
|+0,30%
|24.05.23
|Nasdaq
|218,49 $
|0,00%
|24.05.23
|AMEX
|218,48 $
|-0,13%
|24.05.23
|NYSE
|218,48 $
|-0,21%
|24.05.23
|Stuttgart
|202,20 €
|-0,39%
|24.05.23
|Xetra
|203,00 €
|-1,26%
|24.05.23
|Frankfurt
|202,40 €
|-1,27%
|24.05.23
|Hamburg
|201,20 €
|-1,76%
|24.05.23
|Hannover
|201,20 €
|-1,76%
|24.05.23
|München
|204,20 €
|-1,83%
|24.05.23
|Berlin
|201,00 €
|-1,86%
|24.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|27
|Ein Wert zum VERLIEBEN!
|22.07.22
|Teste gerade "Investor's Busine.
|15.09.03
|1
|@Eskimato / Wichtig für Trac.
|11.08.02