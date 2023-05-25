Das Instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.05.2023 The instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.05.2023