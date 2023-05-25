Erweiterte Funktionen
Cathay General Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.05.2023 - US1491501045
25.05.23 00:08
Das Instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.05.2023 The instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,17 $
|31,17 $
|- $
|0,00%
|25.05./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1491501045
|923184
|47,28 $
|27,76 $
