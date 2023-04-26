Erweiterte Funktionen



Fastenal - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.04.2023 - US3119001044




26.04.23 01:11
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.04.2023 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.04.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
53,51 $ 53,51 $ -   $ 0,00% 26.04./01:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 57,69 $ 43,74 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		49,00 € -1,47%  25.04.23
NYSE 53,52 $ 0,00%  25.04.23
Nasdaq 53,51 $ 0,00%  25.04.23
AMEX 53,52 $ 0,00%  25.04.23
Frankfurt 49,475 € -0,01%  25.04.23
Stuttgart 49,205 € -0,12%  25.04.23
Düsseldorf 49,505 € -0,15%  25.04.23
München 49,69 € -0,16%  25.04.23
Berlin 49,55 € -0,25%  25.04.23
Hannover 49,535 € -0,44%  25.04.23
Hamburg 49,53 € -0,46%  25.04.23
Xetra 47,875 € -1,63%  20.03.23
  = Realtime
