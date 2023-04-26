Erweiterte Funktionen
Fastenal - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.04.2023 - US3119001044
26.04.23 01:11
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.04.2023 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|53,51 $
|53,51 $
|- $
|0,00%
|26.04./01:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|57,69 $
|43,74 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|49,00 €
|-1,47%
|25.04.23
|NYSE
|53,52 $
|0,00%
|25.04.23
|Nasdaq
|53,51 $
|0,00%
|25.04.23
|AMEX
|53,52 $
|0,00%
|25.04.23
|Frankfurt
|49,475 €
|-0,01%
|25.04.23
|Stuttgart
|49,205 €
|-0,12%
|25.04.23
|Düsseldorf
|49,505 €
|-0,15%
|25.04.23
|München
|49,69 €
|-0,16%
|25.04.23
|Berlin
|49,55 €
|-0,25%
|25.04.23
|Hannover
|49,535 €
|-0,44%
|25.04.23
|Hamburg
|49,53 €
|-0,46%
|25.04.23
|Xetra
|47,875 €
|-1,63%
|20.03.23
