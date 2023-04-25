Erweiterte Funktionen
Fastenal - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.04.2023 - US3119001044
24.04.23 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.04.2023 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|54,92 $
|54,81 $
|0,11 $
|+0,20%
|24.04./23:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|57,69 $
|43,74 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|49,55 €
|-0,66%
|24.04.23
|Nasdaq
|54,92 $
|+0,20%
|24.04.23
|AMEX
|54,91 $
|+0,16%
|24.04.23
|NYSE
|54,905 $
|+0,15%
|24.04.23
|Hannover
|49,755 €
|+0,04%
|24.04.23
|Hamburg
|49,76 €
|+0,02%
|24.04.23
|München
|49,77 €
|0,00%
|24.04.23
|Berlin
|49,675 €
|-0,04%
|24.04.23
|Düsseldorf
|49,58 €
|-0,14%
|24.04.23
|Frankfurt
|49,48 €
|-0,54%
|24.04.23
|Stuttgart
|49,265 €
|-0,89%
|24.04.23
|Xetra
|47,875 €
|-1,63%
|20.03.23
