Erweiterte Funktionen



Fastenal - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.04.2023 - US3119001044




24.04.23 23:52
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.04.2023 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.04.2023

Aktuell
Eilt: Top-Geologen starten Exploration
Massives Kaufsignal - Lithium Aktientip vor massivem Kursschub

Indigo Exploration Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Fastenal


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
54,92 $ 54,81 $ 0,11 $ +0,20% 24.04./23:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 57,69 $ 43,74 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		49,55 € -0,66%  24.04.23
Nasdaq 54,92 $ +0,20%  24.04.23
AMEX 54,91 $ +0,16%  24.04.23
NYSE 54,905 $ +0,15%  24.04.23
Hannover 49,755 € +0,04%  24.04.23
Hamburg 49,76 € +0,02%  24.04.23
München 49,77 € 0,00%  24.04.23
Berlin 49,675 € -0,04%  24.04.23
Düsseldorf 49,58 € -0,14%  24.04.23
Frankfurt 49,48 € -0,54%  24.04.23
Stuttgart 49,265 € -0,89%  24.04.23
Xetra 47,875 € -1,63%  20.03.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle 820ppm Lithium. Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt riesige Lithium-Lagerstätte nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Usha Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
34 Fastenal 14.04.23
5 Fastenal-DAS Durchbruchunterne. 25.07.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...