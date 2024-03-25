Erweiterte Funktionen
Mercer International - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.03.2024 - US5880561015
24.03.24 22:34
Das Instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.03.2024 The instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.03.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,81 $
|9,93 $
|-0,12 $
|-1,21%
|22.03./20:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5880561015
|985284
|10,41 $
|7,01 $
