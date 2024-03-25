Das Instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.03.2024 The instrument AEZ US5880561015 MERCER INTL INC. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.03.2024