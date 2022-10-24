Erweiterte Funktionen
Thor Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.10.2022 - US8851601018
23.10.22 21:47
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TIV US8851601018 THOR IND. INC. DL-,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 25.10.2022 The instrument TIV US8851601018 THOR IND. INC. DL-,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 24.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.10.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|76,59 $
|74,39 $
|2,20 $
|+2,96%
|21.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8851601018
|872478
|115,37 $
|66,31 $
Werte im Artikel
76,59
+2,96%
97,84
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|75,68 €
|-0,45%
|21.10.22
|NYSE
|76,59 $
|+2,96%
|21.10.22
|Nasdaq
|76,58 $
|+2,94%
|21.10.22
|AMEX
|76,42 $
|+2,78%
|21.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|77,40 €
|+1,94%
|21.10.22
|Stuttgart
|75,61 €
|-0,05%
|21.10.22
|Frankfurt
|75,68 €
|-0,12%
|21.10.22
|München
|76,07 €
|-0,18%
|21.10.22
|Berlin
|75,66 €
|-0,30%
|21.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|101
|US-Wohnmobilriese Thor übernim.
|19.10.22