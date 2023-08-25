Erweiterte Funktionen
China Gas Holdings - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.08.2023 - BMG2109G1033
25.08.23 00:17
Das Instrument EBZ BMG2109G1033 CHINA GAS HLDGS HD-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.08.2023 The instrument EBZ BMG2109G1033 CHINA GAS HLDGS HD-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.08.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,915 €
|0,945 €
|-0,03 €
|-3,17%
|24.08./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2109G1033
|931817
|1,50 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,915 €
|-3,17%
|23.08.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,06 $
|+4,95%
|10.08.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,90 €
|+1,69%
|24.08.23
|Berlin
|0,945 €
|+1,61%
|24.08.23
|Stuttgart
|0,95 €
|+1,60%
|24.08.23
|Hamburg
|0,96 €
|+1,59%
|24.08.23
|Hannover
|0,96 €
|+1,59%
|24.08.23
|Frankfurt
|0,955 €
|+0,53%
|24.08.23
|München
|0,975 €
|0,00%
|24.08.23
