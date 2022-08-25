Erweiterte Funktionen
Foxtons Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.08.2022 - GB00BCKFY513
24.08.22 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FXG GB00BCKFY513 FOXTONS GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.08.2022 The instrument FXG GB00BCKFY513 FOXTONS GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,446 €
|0,444 €
|0,002 €
|+0,45%
|24.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BCKFY513
|A1W5AS
|0,65 €
|0,35 €
Aktuell
