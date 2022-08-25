Erweiterte Funktionen

Wheaton Precious Metals - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.08.2022 - CA9628791027




24.08.22 23:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.08.2022 The instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,82 $ 32,82 $ -   $ 0,00% 24.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA9628791027 A2DRBP 51,90 $ 31,46 $
Tradegate (RT) 		32,955 € +1,07%  24.08.22
Hannover 32,685 € +2,12%  24.08.22
München 32,405 € +1,23%  24.08.22
Berlin 32,405 € +1,23%  24.08.22
Düsseldorf 32,89 € +1,00%  24.08.22
Nasdaq 32,825 $ +0,98%  24.08.22
AMEX 32,82 $ +0,89%  24.08.22
Stuttgart 32,675 € +0,46%  24.08.22
Xetra 32,86 € +0,32%  24.08.22
NYSE 32,82 $ 0,00%  01:00
Frankfurt 32,80 € -0,33%  24.08.22
Hamburg 32,425 € -0,99%  24.08.22
