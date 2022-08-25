Erweiterte Funktionen
Wheaton Precious Metals - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.08.2022 - CA9628791027
24.08.22 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.08.2022 The instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,82 $
|32,82 $
|- $
|0,00%
|24.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA9628791027
|A2DRBP
|51,90 $
|31,46 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,955 €
|+1,07%
|24.08.22
|Hannover
|32,685 €
|+2,12%
|24.08.22
|München
|32,405 €
|+1,23%
|24.08.22
|Berlin
|32,405 €
|+1,23%
|24.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|32,89 €
|+1,00%
|24.08.22
|Nasdaq
|32,825 $
|+0,98%
|24.08.22
|AMEX
|32,82 $
|+0,89%
|24.08.22
|Stuttgart
|32,675 €
|+0,46%
|24.08.22
|Xetra
|32,86 €
|+0,32%
|24.08.22
|NYSE
|32,82 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Frankfurt
|32,80 €
|-0,33%
|24.08.22
|Hamburg
|32,425 €
|-0,99%
|24.08.22
