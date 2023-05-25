Erweiterte Funktionen



SBA Communications - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.05.2023 - US78410G1040




25.05.23 00:08
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 4SB US78410G1040 SBA COMMUNICAT. A DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.05.2023 The instrument 4SB US78410G1040 SBA COMMUNICAT. A DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
224,24 $ 224,24 $ -   $ 0,00% 25.05./01:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US78410G1040 A2DKP8 356,47 $ 223,93 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		208,40 € -2,62%  24.05.23
Nasdaq 224,24 $ 0,00%  24.05.23
AMEX 229,16 $ -0,74%  24.05.23
München 215,40 € -0,92%  24.05.23
Stuttgart 212,50 € -0,93%  24.05.23
Berlin 212,10 € -2,35%  24.05.23
Düsseldorf 212,00 € -2,44%  24.05.23
Hamburg 211,60 € -2,44%  24.05.23
Hannover 211,60 € -2,44%  24.05.23
NYSE 224,10 $ -2,68%  24.05.23
Frankfurt 211,20 € -3,16%  24.05.23
Bitte warten...