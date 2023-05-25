Erweiterte Funktionen
SBA Communications - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.05.2023 - US78410G1040
25.05.23 00:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 4SB US78410G1040 SBA COMMUNICAT. A DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.05.2023 The instrument 4SB US78410G1040 SBA COMMUNICAT. A DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|224,24 $
|224,24 $
|- $
|0,00%
|25.05./01:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US78410G1040
|A2DKP8
|356,47 $
|223,93 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|208,40 €
|-2,62%
|24.05.23
|Nasdaq
|224,24 $
|0,00%
|24.05.23
|AMEX
|229,16 $
|-0,74%
|24.05.23
|München
|215,40 €
|-0,92%
|24.05.23
|Stuttgart
|212,50 €
|-0,93%
|24.05.23
|Berlin
|212,10 €
|-2,35%
|24.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|212,00 €
|-2,44%
|24.05.23
|Hamburg
|211,60 €
|-2,44%
|24.05.23
|Hannover
|211,60 €
|-2,44%
|24.05.23
|NYSE
|224,10 $
|-2,68%
|24.05.23
|Frankfurt
|211,20 €
|-3,16%
|24.05.23
= Realtime
