ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY LS-,. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.05.2023 - GB00BLH42507




25.05.23 00:08
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument Y9R GB00BLH42507 ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY LS-,05 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.05.2023 The instrument Y9R GB00BLH42507 ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY LS-,05 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,24 € 4,30 € -0,06 € -1,40% 24.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BLH42507 A3C8HH 4,46 € 2,18 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 4,28 € +0,94%  24.05.23
Stuttgart 4,24 € -1,40%  24.05.23
  = Realtime
