Das Instrument Y9R GB00BLH42507 ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY LS-,05 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.05.2023 The instrument Y9R GB00BLH42507 ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY LS-,05 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2023