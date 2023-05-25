Erweiterte Funktionen
ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY LS-,. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.05.2023 - GB00BLH42507
25.05.23 00:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument Y9R GB00BLH42507 ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY LS-,05 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.05.2023 The instrument Y9R GB00BLH42507 ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY LS-,05 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,24 €
|4,30 €
|-0,06 €
|-1,40%
|24.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BLH42507
|A3C8HH
|4,46 €
|2,18 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
