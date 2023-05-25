Erweiterte Funktionen
ANEXO GROUP PLC LS-,000. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.05.2023 - GB00BF2G3L29
25.05.23 00:08
Das Instrument 9QZ GB00BF2G3L29 ANEXO GROUP PLC LS-,0005 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.05.2023 The instrument 9QZ GB00BF2G3L29 ANEXO GROUP PLC LS-,0005 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,875 €
|0,90 €
|-0,025 €
|-2,78%
|24.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BF2G3L29
|A2JP7M
|1,56 €
|0,88 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
