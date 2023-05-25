Erweiterte Funktionen

Victrex - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.05.2023 - GB0009292243




25.05.23 00:08
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 1OY GB0009292243 VICTREX PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.05.2023 The instrument 1OY GB0009292243 VICTREX PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,08 $ 19,238 $ 1,842 $ +9,57% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0009292243 898554 22,95 $ 17,50 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 21,08 $ +9,57%  01.03.23
Frankfurt 17,30 € 0,00%  24.05.23
München 17,80 € 0,00%  24.05.23
Stuttgart 17,40 € -1,69%  24.05.23
  = Realtime
Antw. Thema Zeit
