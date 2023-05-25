Erweiterte Funktionen
Victrex - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.05.2023 - GB0009292243
25.05.23 00:08
Das Instrument 1OY GB0009292243 VICTREX PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.05.2023 The instrument 1OY GB0009292243 VICTREX PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,08 $
|19,238 $
|1,842 $
|+9,57%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0009292243
|898554
|22,95 $
|17,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|21,08 $
|+9,57%
|01.03.23
|Frankfurt
|17,30 €
|0,00%
|24.05.23
|München
|17,80 €
|0,00%
|24.05.23
|Stuttgart
|17,40 €
|-1,69%
|24.05.23
