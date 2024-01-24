Erweiterte Funktionen
CSW Industrials - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.01.2024 - US1264021064
24.01.24 00:55
Das Instrument UCI US1264021064 CSW IND. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.01.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 25.01.2024 The instrument UCI US1264021064 CSW IND. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 24.01.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.01.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|212,36 $
|217,72 $
|-5,36 $
|-2,46%
|23.01./22:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1264021064
|A140CD
|219,85 $
|127,16 $
