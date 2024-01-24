Erweiterte Funktionen



CSW Industrials - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.01.2024 - US1264021064




24.01.24 00:55
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument UCI US1264021064 CSW IND. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.01.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 25.01.2024 The instrument UCI US1264021064 CSW IND. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 24.01.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.01.2024

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)
Diesen 586% Gold Hot Stock 2024 jetzt kaufen

Starcore International Mines Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
212,36 $ 217,72 $ -5,36 $ -2,46% 23.01./22:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1264021064 A140CD 219,85 $ 127,16 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 197,00 € +1,03%  23.01.24
AMEX 213,00 $ 0,00%  19.01.24
Stuttgart 195,00 € -1,02%  23.01.24
NYSE 212,99 $ -1,06%  23.01.24
Berlin 196,00 € -1,51%  23.01.24
Nasdaq 212,36 $ -2,46%  23.01.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Großinvestoren vor Einstieg in innovative Krebstherapie. Neuer 182% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...