Das Instrument UCI US1264021064 CSW IND. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.01.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 25.01.2024 The instrument UCI US1264021064 CSW IND. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 24.01.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.01.2024