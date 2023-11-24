Erweiterte Funktionen



DWS US Growth - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.11.2023 - DE0008490897




24.11.23 00:51
Das Instrument DWWW DE0008490897 DWS US GROWTH INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.11.2023 The instrument DWWW DE0008490897 DWS US GROWTH INVESTMENT_FUND has its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
406,60 € 406,66 € -0,06 € -0,01% 23.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0008490897 849089 409,04 € 301,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		404,323 € -1,03%  20.11.23
Hamburg 409,56 € +1,36%  23.11.23
München 406,666 € +0,89%  23.11.23
Hannover 407,63 € +0,67%  23.11.23
Berlin 406,89 € +0,37%  23.11.23
Fondsgesellschaft 407,18 € +0,22%  22.11.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 406,60 € -0,01%  23.11.23
Frankfurt 406,595 € -0,11%  23.11.23
Düsseldorf 406,60 € -0,19%  23.11.23
  = Realtime
