DWS US Growth - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.11.2023 - DE0008490897
24.11.23 00:51
Das Instrument DWWW DE0008490897 DWS US GROWTH INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.11.2023 The instrument DWWW DE0008490897 DWS US GROWTH INVESTMENT_FUND has its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|406,60 €
|406,66 €
|-0,06 €
|-0,01%
|23.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0008490897
|849089
|409,04 €
|301,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|404,323 €
|-1,03%
|20.11.23
|Hamburg
|409,56 €
|+1,36%
|23.11.23
|München
|406,666 €
|+0,89%
|23.11.23
|Hannover
|407,63 €
|+0,67%
|23.11.23
|Berlin
|406,89 €
|+0,37%
|23.11.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|407,18 €
|+0,22%
|22.11.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|406,60 €
|-0,01%
|23.11.23
|Frankfurt
|406,595 €
|-0,11%
|23.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|406,60 €
|-0,19%
|23.11.23
