DWS Global Growth LD - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.11.2023 - DE0005152441




23.11.23 00:47
Das Instrument D2W1 DE0005152441 DWS GLOBAL GROWTH LD INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.11.2023 The instrument D2W1 DE0005152441 DWS GLOBAL GROWTH LD INVESTMENT_FUND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
192,22 € 190,90 € 1,32 € +0,69% 22.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005152441 515244 193,33 € 154,60 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		192,29 € +0,40%  22.11.23
Hamburg 193,61 € +1,22%  22.11.23
Frankfurt 192,162 € +1,08%  22.11.23
Düsseldorf 192,18 € +0,74%  22.11.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 192,22 € +0,69%  22.11.23
Fondsgesellschaft 191,89 € +0,65%  21.11.23
Berlin 191,43 € +0,61%  22.11.23
Hannover 190,92 € -0,18%  22.11.23
München 190,05 € -0,64%  22.11.23
  = Realtime
