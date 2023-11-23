Erweiterte Funktionen
DWS Global Growth LD - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.11.2023 - DE0005152441
23.11.23 00:47
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument D2W1 DE0005152441 DWS GLOBAL GROWTH LD INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.11.2023 The instrument D2W1 DE0005152441 DWS GLOBAL GROWTH LD INVESTMENT_FUND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|192,22 €
|190,90 €
|1,32 €
|+0,69%
|22.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005152441
|515244
|193,33 €
|154,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|192,29 €
|+0,40%
|22.11.23
|Hamburg
|193,61 €
|+1,22%
|22.11.23
|Frankfurt
|192,162 €
|+1,08%
|22.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|192,18 €
|+0,74%
|22.11.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|192,22 €
|+0,69%
|22.11.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|191,89 €
|+0,65%
|21.11.23
|Berlin
|191,43 €
|+0,61%
|22.11.23
|Hannover
|190,92 €
|-0,18%
|22.11.23
|München
|190,05 €
|-0,64%
|22.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.