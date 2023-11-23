Das Instrument D2W1 DE0005152441 DWS GLOBAL GROWTH LD INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.11.2023 The instrument D2W1 DE0005152441 DWS GLOBAL GROWTH LD INVESTMENT_FUND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2023