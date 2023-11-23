Erweiterte Funktionen
DWS German Small/Mid Cap L. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.11.2023 - DE0005152409
23.11.23 00:47
Das Instrument D2W5 DE0005152409 DWS GERM.SMALL/MID CAP LD INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.11.2023 The instrument D2W5 DE0005152409 DWS GERM.SMALL/MID CAP LD INVESTMENT_FUND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|170,143 €
|169,994 €
|0,149 €
|+0,09%
|22.11./21:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005152409
|515240
|185,46 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|170,143 €
|+0,09%
|17.11.23
|Berlin
|170,34 €
|+0,94%
|22.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|169,14 €
|+0,37%
|22.11.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|169,92 €
|+0,18%
|22.11.23
|München
|171,21 €
|0,00%
|22.11.23
|Frankfurt
|169,136 €
|-0,15%
|22.11.23
|Hamburg
|171,00 €
|-0,36%
|22.11.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|170,84 €
|-0,43%
|21.11.23
|Hannover
|169,92 €
|-0,79%
|22.11.23
