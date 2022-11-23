Erweiterte Funktionen
Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.11.2022 - MXP495211262
23.11.22 01:17
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 4GM MXP495211262 GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.11.2022 The instrument 4GM MXP495211262 GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,26 $
|4,71 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|MXP495211262
|904121
|4,71 $
|2,33 $
101,74
-0,08%
4,26
-9,55%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|4,36 €
|+0,93%
|22.11.22
|Stuttgart
|4,18 €
|-0,48%
|22.11.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,26 $
|-9,55%
|18.11.22
= Realtime
