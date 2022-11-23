Erweiterte Funktionen

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.11.2022 - MXP495211262




23.11.22 01:17
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 4GM MXP495211262 GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.11.2022 The instrument 4GM MXP495211262 GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2022

Aktuell
