Das Instrument 1IZ1 GB00BLDYK618 SCOTTISH MORTG.INV.LS-,05 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.11.2022 The instrument 1IZ1 GB00BLDYK618 SCOTTISH MORTG.INV.LS-,05 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2022

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,90 € 9,00 € -0,10 € -1,11% 23.11./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BLDYK618 A115BA 18,41 € 7,95 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,90 € -1,11%  23.11.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 9,1203 $ 0,00%  21.11.22
Frankfurt 8,95 € -0,56%  23.11.22
Berlin 8,90 € -0,56%  23.11.22
München 9,15 € -1,08%  23.11.22
Düsseldorf 8,90 € -1,11%  23.11.22
Stuttgart 8,75 € -1,13%  23.11.22
  = Realtime
