Scottish Mortgage - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.11.2022 - GB00BLDYK618




23.11.22 01:17
Das Instrument 1IZ1 GB00BLDYK618 SCOTTISH MORTG.INV.LS-,05 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.11.2022 The instrument 1IZ1 GB00BLDYK618 SCOTTISH MORTG.INV.LS-,05 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2022

 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,95 € 9,05 € -0,10 € -1,10% 22.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BLDYK618 A115BA 18,41 € 7,95 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,95 € -1,10%  22.11.22
Düsseldorf 9,00 € -0,55%  22.11.22
Stuttgart 8,85 € -0,56%  22.11.22
München 9,25 € -1,07%  22.11.22
Frankfurt 9,00 € -1,10%  22.11.22
Berlin 8,95 € -1,10%  22.11.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 9,1203 $ -2,46%  21.11.22
  = Realtime
