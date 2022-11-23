Erweiterte Funktionen
Scottish Mortgage - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.11.2022 - GB00BLDYK618
23.11.22 01:17
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 1IZ1 GB00BLDYK618 SCOTTISH MORTG.INV.LS-,05 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.11.2022 The instrument 1IZ1 GB00BLDYK618 SCOTTISH MORTG.INV.LS-,05 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,95 €
|9,05 €
|-0,10 €
|-1,10%
|22.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BLDYK618
|A115BA
|18,41 €
|7,95 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,95 €
|-1,10%
|22.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|9,00 €
|-0,55%
|22.11.22
|Stuttgart
|8,85 €
|-0,56%
|22.11.22
|München
|9,25 €
|-1,07%
|22.11.22
|Frankfurt
|9,00 €
|-1,10%
|22.11.22
|Berlin
|8,95 €
|-1,10%
|22.11.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,1203 $
|-2,46%
|21.11.22
