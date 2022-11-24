Erweiterte Funktionen
Electrocomponents - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.11.2022 - GB0003096442
24.11.22 00:58
Das Instrument ECN GB0003096442 RS GROUP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.11.2022 The instrument ECN GB0003096442 RS GROUP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,10 €
|11,40 €
|-1,30 €
|-11,40%
|23.11./21:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0003096442
|862727
|14,90 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,10 €
|-11,40%
|08.11.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|11,52 $
|+4,73%
|23.11.22
|Stuttgart
|11,20 €
|+1,82%
|23.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|11,40 €
|+0,88%
|23.11.22
|Berlin
|11,40 €
|+0,88%
|23.11.22
|Frankfurt
|11,10 €
|0,00%
|23.11.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
