Electrocomponents - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.11.2022 - GB0003096442




24.11.22 00:58
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument ECN GB0003096442 RS GROUP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.11.2022 The instrument ECN GB0003096442 RS GROUP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2022

ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0003096442 862727 14,90 € -   €
