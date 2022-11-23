Erweiterte Funktionen
Electrocomponents - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.11.2022 - GB0003096442
23.11.22 01:17
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ECN GB0003096442 RS GROUP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.11.2022 The instrument ECN GB0003096442 RS GROUP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,10 €
|11,30 €
|-1,20 €
|-10,62%
|22.11./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0003096442
|862727
|14,90 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,10 €
|-10,62%
|08.11.22
|Frankfurt
|11,10 €
|+1,83%
|22.11.22
|Stuttgart
|11,00 €
|+0,92%
|22.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|11,30 €
|+0,89%
|22.11.22
|Berlin
|11,30 €
|0,00%
|22.11.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|11,00 $
|0,00%
|24.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
