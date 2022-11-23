Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Electrocomponents":
 Aktien    


Electrocomponents - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.11.2022 - GB0003096442




23.11.22 01:17
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument ECN GB0003096442 RS GROUP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.11.2022 The instrument ECN GB0003096442 RS GROUP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2022

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,10 € 11,30 € -1,20 € -10,62% 22.11./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0003096442 862727 14,90 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,10 € -10,62%  08.11.22
Frankfurt 11,10 € +1,83%  22.11.22
Stuttgart 11,00 € +0,92%  22.11.22
Düsseldorf 11,30 € +0,89%  22.11.22
Berlin 11,30 € 0,00%  22.11.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 11,00 $ 0,00%  24.10.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Weltklasse-Uran-Entdeckung - Jetzt massiver Kursschub. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt sofort kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...