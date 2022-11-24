Erweiterte Funktionen
British Land - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.11.2022 - GB0001367019
24.11.22 00:58
Das Instrument BLD GB0001367019 BRIT. LD CO. PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.11.2022 The instrument BLD GB0001367019 BRIT. LD CO. PLC LS-,25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,07 $
|4,8627 $
|0,2073 $
|+4,26%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0001367019
|852556
|7,75 $
|3,67 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,79 €
|0,00%
|23.11.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,07 $
|+4,26%
|23.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|4,83 €
|+1,47%
|23.11.22
|Stuttgart
|4,74 €
|+1,28%
|23.11.22
|Berlin
|4,85 €
|+1,25%
|23.11.22
|Frankfurt
|4,68 €
|+0,21%
|23.11.22
|Hannover
|4,68 €
|+0,21%
|23.11.22
= Realtime
