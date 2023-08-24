Erweiterte Funktionen
Grupo Financiero Galicia - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.08.2023 - US3999091008
23.08.23 23:49
Das Instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.08.2023 The instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.08.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,53 $
|15,54 $
|0,99 $
|+6,37%
|24.08./01:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3999091008
|940699
|18,52 $
|7,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|15,00 €
|+4,17%
|23.08.23
|NYSE
|16,53 $
|+6,51%
|23.08.23
|Nasdaq
|16,53 $
|+6,37%
|23.08.23
|Düsseldorf
|14,70 €
|+5,76%
|23.08.23
|Frankfurt
|14,30 €
|+4,38%
|23.08.23
|Berlin
|14,30 €
|+4,38%
|23.08.23
|Stuttgart
|14,00 €
|+1,45%
|23.08.23
|AMEX
|15,41 $
|0,00%
|22.08.23
= Realtime
