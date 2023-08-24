Erweiterte Funktionen



Grupo Financiero Galicia - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.08.2023 - US3999091008




23.08.23 23:49
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.08.2023 The instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.08.2023

Aktuell
20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Nächster Tenbagger mit diesem AI Hot Stock
Jetzt 443% mit KI Aktientip nach 6.765% mit Check Point Software ($CHKP)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,53 $ 15,54 $ 0,99 $ +6,37% 24.08./01:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3999091008 940699 18,52 $ 7,00 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,00 € +4,17%  23.08.23
NYSE 16,53 $ +6,51%  23.08.23
Nasdaq 16,53 $ +6,37%  23.08.23
Düsseldorf 14,70 € +5,76%  23.08.23
Frankfurt 14,30 € +4,38%  23.08.23
Berlin 14,30 € +4,38%  23.08.23
Stuttgart 14,00 € +1,45%  23.08.23
AMEX 15,41 $ 0,00%  22.08.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationeller Lizenzdeal mit Nr. 1 - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Neuer Biotech Aktientip nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...