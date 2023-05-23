Das Instrument AVT CNE1000001Y8 AVICHINA IND.+TECH. H YC1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.05.2023 The instrument AVT CNE1000001Y8 AVICHINA IND.+TECH. H YC1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.05.2023