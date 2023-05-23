Erweiterte Funktionen



23.05.23 00:27
Das Instrument AVT CNE1000001Y8 AVICHINA IND.+TECH. H YC1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.05.2023 The instrument AVT CNE1000001Y8 AVICHINA IND.+TECH. H YC1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,515 € 0,50 € 0,015 € +3,00% 22.05./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CNE1000001Y8 A0M4WY 0,58 € 0,38 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,515 € +3,00%  22.05.23
Berlin 0,498 € 0,00%  22.05.23
Frankfurt 0,496 € -0,80%  22.05.23
Stuttgart 0,486 € -1,62%  22.05.23
München 0,48 € -2,04%  22.05.23
