AviChina Industry & Technology - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.05.2023 - CNE1000001Y8
23.05.23 00:27
Das Instrument AVT CNE1000001Y8 AVICHINA IND.+TECH. H YC1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.05.2023 The instrument AVT CNE1000001Y8 AVICHINA IND.+TECH. H YC1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,515 €
|0,50 €
|0,015 €
|+3,00%
|22.05./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CNE1000001Y8
|A0M4WY
|0,58 €
|0,38 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,515 €
|+3,00%
|22.05.23
|Berlin
|0,498 €
|0,00%
|22.05.23
|Frankfurt
|0,496 €
|-0,80%
|22.05.23
|Stuttgart
|0,486 €
|-1,62%
|22.05.23
|München
|0,48 €
|-2,04%
|22.05.23
