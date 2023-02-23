Das Instrument CWW0 US2027126000 COMMONW.BK AUSTR.SP.ADRS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.02.2023 The instrument CWW0 US2027126000 COMMONW.BK AUSTR.SP.ADRS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.02.2023