Erweiterte Funktionen
Commonwealth Bank Of Austra. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.02.2023 - US2027126000
23.02.23 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CWW0 US2027126000 COMMONW.BK AUSTR.SP.ADRS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.02.2023 The instrument CWW0 US2027126000 COMMONW.BK AUSTR.SP.ADRS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.02.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|68,58 $
|69,2325 $
|-0,6525 $
|-0,94%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2027126000
|A1JP2P
|81,75 $
|58,14 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|62,50 €
|0,00%
|22.02.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|68,58 $
|-0,94%
|22.02.23
|München
|65,00 €
|-1,52%
|22.02.23
|Frankfurt
|63,00 €
|-2,33%
|22.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.