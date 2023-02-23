Erweiterte Funktionen



23.02.23 07:00
Das Instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.02.2023 The instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.02.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
43,78 $ 43,78 $ -   $ 0,00% 22.02./22:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1491501045 923184 48,17 $ 37,37 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 43,74 $ 0,00%  22.02.23
Nasdaq 43,78 $ 0,00%  22.02.23
AMEX 43,55 $ 0,00%  22.02.23
Frankfurt 41,20 € -0,96%  22.02.23
Berlin 41,20 € -1,90%  22.02.23
  = Realtime
