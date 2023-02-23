Erweiterte Funktionen
Cathay General Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.02.2023 - US1491501045
23.02.23 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.02.2023 The instrument CN7 US1491501045 CATHAY GENERAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.02.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|43,78 $
|43,78 $
|- $
|0,00%
|22.02./22:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1491501045
|923184
|48,17 $
|37,37 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
