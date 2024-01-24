Erweiterte Funktionen
CLICKS GROUP LTD RC-,01 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.01.2024 - ZAE000134854
24.01.24 00:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument N1C ZAE000134854 CLICKS GROUP LTD RC-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.01.2024 The instrument N1C ZAE000134854 CLICKS GROUP LTD RC-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.01.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,60 €
|14,60 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ZAE000134854
|A0RPRJ
|16,00 €
|11,20 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|30
|Afrika auf Wachstumspfad ...
|08.12.23