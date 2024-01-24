Erweiterte Funktionen



CLICKS GROUP LTD RC-,01 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.01.2024 - ZAE000134854




24.01.24 00:55
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument N1C ZAE000134854 CLICKS GROUP LTD RC-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.01.2024 The instrument N1C ZAE000134854 CLICKS GROUP LTD RC-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.01.2024

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)
Diesen 586% Gold Hot Stock 2024 jetzt kaufen

Starcore International Mines Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,60 € 14,60 € -   € 0,00% 23.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ZAE000134854 A0RPRJ 16,00 € 11,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 14,30 € +2,14%  23.01.24
Frankfurt 14,50 € +2,11%  23.01.24
Berlin 14,70 € +1,38%  23.01.24
München 14,60 € 0,00%  23.01.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Großinvestoren vor Einstieg in innovative Krebstherapie. Neuer 182% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
30 Afrika auf Wachstumspfad ... 08.12.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...