Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "British Land":
British Land - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.11.2023 - GB0001367019
23.11.23 00:47
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument BLD GB0001367019 BRIT. LD CO. PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.11.2023 The instrument BLD GB0001367019 BRIT. LD CO. PLC LS-,25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.11.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,12 €
|4,085 €
|0,035 €
|+0,86%
|22.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0001367019
|852556
|5,18 €
|3,22 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,25 €
|+1,07%
|21.11.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,414 $
|+17,71%
|20.11.23
|Stuttgart
|4,12 €
|+0,86%
|22.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|4,155 €
|0,00%
|22.11.23
|Berlin
|4,205 €
|-0,12%
|22.11.23
|Frankfurt
|4,12 €
|-1,08%
|22.11.23
|Hannover
|4,12 €
|-1,08%
|22.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|12
|British Land: Swinging London .
|07.08.20
|Land Securities: Immoaktie prof.
|10.10.14