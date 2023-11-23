Erweiterte Funktionen

British Land - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.11.2023 - GB0001367019




23.11.23 00:47
Das Instrument BLD GB0001367019 BRIT. LD CO. PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.11.2023 The instrument BLD GB0001367019 BRIT. LD CO. PLC LS-,25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.11.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,12 € 4,085 € 0,035 € +0,86% 22.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0001367019 852556 5,18 € 3,22 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,25 € +1,07%  21.11.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,414 $ +17,71%  20.11.23
Stuttgart 4,12 € +0,86%  22.11.23
Düsseldorf 4,155 € 0,00%  22.11.23
Berlin 4,205 € -0,12%  22.11.23
Frankfurt 4,12 € -1,08%  22.11.23
Hannover 4,12 € -1,08%  22.11.23
