Das Instrument 1S2 CA83125J1049 SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 23.11.2023 The instrument 1S2 CA83125J1049 SLEEP COUN.CANA.HLDG.INC. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 22.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.11.2023