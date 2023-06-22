Das Instrument LUS1 DE000LS1LUS9 LANG + SCHWARZ AG NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 23.06.2023 The instrument LUS1 DE000LS1LUS9 LANG + SCHWARZ AG NA O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 22.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.06.2023