Erweiterte Funktionen



Lang & Schwarz - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.06.2023 - DE000LS1LUS9




21.06.23 23:49
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument LUS1 DE000LS1LUS9 LANG + SCHWARZ AG NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 23.06.2023 The instrument LUS1 DE000LS1LUS9 LANG + SCHWARZ AG NA O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 22.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.06.2023

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,05 € 10,45 € -0,40 € -3,83% 21.06./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LS1LUS9 LS1LUS 16,10 € 8,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,05 € -2,90%  21.06.23
Frankfurt 10,35 € +1,47%  21.06.23
München 10,30 € +0,49%  21.06.23
Stuttgart 10,05 € -2,43%  21.06.23
Berlin 10,05 € -2,43%  21.06.23
Düsseldorf 10,00 € -2,44%  21.06.23
Xetra 10,05 € -3,83%  21.06.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - 310% Drohnen Aktientip vor Riesendeals nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
9440 KGV 3,6 - Lang&Schwarz ab . 21.06.23
1117 Lang+Schwarz nach der Kapita. 19.06.23
103 Lang & Schwarz WKN 645932 25.04.21
7 Löschung 13.07.18
20 25 Euro gute Anlage 08.10.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...