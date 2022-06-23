Erweiterte Funktionen
GB GROUP PLC LS-,25 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.06.2022 - GB0006870611
22.06.22 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 0GB GB0006870611 GB GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.06.2022 The instrument 0GB GB0006870611 GB GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.06.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,20 €
|5,15 €
|0,05 €
|+0,97%
|22.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0006870611
|914859
|11,30 €
|4,84 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
