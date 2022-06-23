Erweiterte Funktionen



22.06.22 23:51
Das Instrument 0GB GB0006870611 GB GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.06.2022 The instrument 0GB GB0006870611 GB GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.06.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,20 € 5,15 € 0,05 € +0,97% 22.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0006870611 914859 11,30 € 4,84 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 5,20 € +0,97%  22.06.22
Frankfurt 4,82 € 0,00%  22.06.22
München 5,10 € 0,00%  22.06.22
Stuttgart 4,92 € -1,60%  22.06.22
  = Realtime
