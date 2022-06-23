Erweiterte Funktionen
British Land - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.06.2022 - GB0001367019
22.06.22 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument BLD GB0001367019 BRIT. LD CO. PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.06.2022 The instrument BLD GB0001367019 BRIT. LD CO. PLC LS-,25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.06.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,88 €
|5,88 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.06./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0001367019
|852556
|6,77 €
|5,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,88 €
|0,00%
|22.06.22
|Düsseldorf
|5,82 €
|0,00%
|22.06.22
|Berlin
|5,90 €
|0,00%
|22.06.22
|Stuttgart
|5,72 €
|-0,35%
|22.06.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,17 $
|-2,68%
|22.06.22
|Hannover
|5,78 €
|-2,69%
|22.06.22
|Frankfurt
|5,76 €
|-2,70%
|22.06.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
