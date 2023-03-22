Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument PYXB GB00BP9LHF23 SCHRODERS PLC LS -,20 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 23.03.2023 The instrument PYXB GB00BP9LHF23 SCHRODERS PLC LS -,20 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 22.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.03.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,32 € 5,206 € 0,114 € +2,19% 21.03./21:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BP9LHF23 A3DRRR 5,78 € 4,12 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,32 € +2,19%  21.03.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 5,78 $ +5,67%  21.03.23
Hannover 5,178 € +3,91%  21.03.23
Düsseldorf 5,324 € +3,58%  21.03.23
Frankfurt 5,128 € +2,58%  21.03.23
Stuttgart 5,242 € +2,42%  21.03.23
Berlin 5,132 € +2,19%  21.03.23
München 5,132 € 0,00%  21.03.23
  = Realtime
