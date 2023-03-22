Das Instrument PYXB GB00BP9LHF23 SCHRODERS PLC LS -,20 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 23.03.2023 The instrument PYXB GB00BP9LHF23 SCHRODERS PLC LS -,20 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 22.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.03.2023