SCHRODERS PLC LS -,20 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.03.2023 - GB00BP9LHF23
22.03.23 00:40
Das Instrument PYXB GB00BP9LHF23 SCHRODERS PLC LS -,20 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 23.03.2023 The instrument PYXB GB00BP9LHF23 SCHRODERS PLC LS -,20 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 22.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,32 €
|5,206 €
|0,114 €
|+2,19%
|21.03./21:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BP9LHF23
|A3DRRR
|5,78 €
|4,12 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,32 €
|+2,19%
|21.03.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,78 $
|+5,67%
|21.03.23
|Hannover
|5,178 €
|+3,91%
|21.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|5,324 €
|+3,58%
|21.03.23
|Frankfurt
|5,128 €
|+2,58%
|21.03.23
|Stuttgart
|5,242 €
|+2,42%
|21.03.23
|Berlin
|5,132 €
|+2,19%
|21.03.23
|München
|5,132 €
|0,00%
|21.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
