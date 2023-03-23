Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wheaton Precious Metals":
Wheaton Precious Metals - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.03.2023 - CA9628791027
23.03.23 00:13
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.03.2023 The instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.03.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|45,92 $
|45,92 $
|- $
|0,00%
|22.03./21:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA9628791027
|A2DRBP
|51,90 $
|28,63 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|42,48 €
|+1,52%
|22.03.23
|AMEX
|45,96 $
|+1,94%
|22.03.23
|Xetra
|42,15 €
|+1,36%
|22.03.23
|Stuttgart
|42,115 €
|+1,17%
|22.03.23
|Frankfurt
|42,165 €
|+0,87%
|22.03.23
|München
|41,73 €
|+0,69%
|22.03.23
|NYSE
|45,92 $
|0,00%
|23.03.23
|Nasdaq
|45,945 $
|0,00%
|22.03.23
|Berlin
|42,415 €
|-0,45%
|22.03.23
|Hamburg
|41,63 €
|-2,29%
|22.03.23
|Hannover
|41,63 €
|-2,39%
|22.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|41,56 €
|-2,60%
|22.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|6
|Wheaton Precious Metals : tec.
|07.03.23
|140
|SILVER WHEATON - Ausbruc.
|25.04.21
|58
|WHEATON PRECIOUS METAL.
|24.04.21
|6
|Silber
|27.03.11