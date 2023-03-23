Erweiterte Funktionen

Wheaton Precious Metals - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.03.2023 - CA9628791027




23.03.23 00:13
Das Instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.03.2023 The instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
45,92 $ 45,92 $ -   $ 0,00% 22.03./21:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA9628791027 A2DRBP 51,90 $ 28,63 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		42,48 € +1,52%  22.03.23
AMEX 45,96 $ +1,94%  22.03.23
Xetra 42,15 € +1,36%  22.03.23
Stuttgart 42,115 € +1,17%  22.03.23
Frankfurt 42,165 € +0,87%  22.03.23
München 41,73 € +0,69%  22.03.23
NYSE 45,92 $ 0,00%  23.03.23
Nasdaq 45,945 $ 0,00%  22.03.23
Berlin 42,415 € -0,45%  22.03.23
Hamburg 41,63 € -2,29%  22.03.23
Hannover 41,63 € -2,39%  22.03.23
Düsseldorf 41,56 € -2,60%  22.03.23
