Lendlease Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.02.2024 - AU000000LLC3
22.02.24 00:34
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LLC AU000000LLC3 LENDLEASE GROUP STAPL.SEC EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 23.02.2024 The instrument LLC AU000000LLC3 LENDLEASE GROUP STAPL.SEC EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 22.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.02.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,38 €
|3,6535 €
|0,7265 €
|+19,89%
|21.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000LLC3
|858788
|5,26 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,38 €
|+19,89%
|31.01.24
|Frankfurt
|4,284 €
|0,00%
|13.02.24
|Berlin
|3,578 €
|-3,13%
|21.02.24
|München
|3,577 €
|-3,23%
|21.02.24
|Stuttgart
|3,603 €
|-3,70%
|21.02.24
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,60 $
|-8,00%
|26.01.24
= Realtime
