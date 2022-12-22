Erweiterte Funktionen
DUKE ROYALTY LTD - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.12.2022 - GG00BYZSSY63
22.12.22 01:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument B34 GG00BYZSSY63 DUKE ROYALTY LTD EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.12.2022 The instrument B34 GG00BYZSSY63 DUKE ROYALTY LTD EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,39 €
|0,39 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BYZSSY63
|A14U5L
|0,41 €
|0,30 €
