DUKE ROYALTY LTD - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.12.2022 - GG00BYZSSY63




22.12.22 01:02
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument B34 GG00BYZSSY63 DUKE ROYALTY LTD EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.12.2022 The instrument B34 GG00BYZSSY63 DUKE ROYALTY LTD EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.12.2022

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,39 € 0,39 € -   € 0,00% 21.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GG00BYZSSY63 A14U5L 0,41 € 0,30 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,39 € 0,00%  21.12.22
Frankfurt 0,3916 € -0,03%  21.12.22
  = Realtime
