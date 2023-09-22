Erweiterte Funktionen
Grupo Financiero Galicia - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.09.2023 - US3999091008
21.09.23 23:42
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.09.2023 The instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.09.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,95 $
|14,95 $
|- $
|0,00%
|22.09./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3999091008
|940699
|18,64 $
|7,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,10 €
|-2,08%
|21.09.23
|Nasdaq
|14,95 $
|0,00%
|21.09.23
|NYSE
|14,93 $
|-2,42%
|21.09.23
|Frankfurt
|14,30 €
|-2,72%
|21.09.23
|Berlin
|14,30 €
|-2,72%
|21.09.23
|Stuttgart
|13,80 €
|-2,82%
|21.09.23
|Düsseldorf
|13,90 €
|-3,47%
|21.09.23
|AMEX
|14,90 $
|-5,52%
|21.09.23
= Realtime
