Erweiterte Funktionen



Grupo Financiero Galicia - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.09.2023 - US3999091008




21.09.23 23:42
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.09.2023 The instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.09.2023

Aktuell
Eilt: US-Militär ordert Drohnen dieses Drone Hot Stock
Massives Kaufsignal nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,95 $ 14,95 $ -   $ 0,00% 22.09./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3999091008 940699 18,64 $ 7,00 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,10 € -2,08%  21.09.23
Nasdaq 14,95 $ 0,00%  21.09.23
NYSE 14,93 $ -2,42%  21.09.23
Frankfurt 14,30 € -2,72%  21.09.23
Berlin 14,30 € -2,72%  21.09.23
Stuttgart 13,80 € -2,82%  21.09.23
Düsseldorf 13,90 € -3,47%  21.09.23
AMEX 14,90 $ -5,52%  21.09.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - AI Hot Stock mit revolutionärer Gesundheits App. Neuer 300% KI Aktientip nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...